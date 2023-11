| Odd Even Vehicle Scheme Was Suspended In Delhi Delhi News Today

Environment Minister announces suspension of odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi from November 13 to November 20, citing a notable improvement in air quality attributed to recent rainfall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Today, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the suspension of the odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi from November 13 to November 20, citing a notable improvement in air quality attributed to recent rainfall.

