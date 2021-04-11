Odisha to identify locations to boost eco-tourism

The journey started in 2016 under the trend-setting guidance of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Bhubaneswar: In a move to boost eco-tourism in Odisha, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has directed to develop more places for eco-tourism in the state. Eco-tourism has made a successful stride in Odisha with rewarding livelihood opportunities to 600 local communities and immense benefit to the wildlife and forest conservation. The journey started in 2016 under the trend-setting guidance of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from the time of his tenure as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) forest and environment (Forest and Environment) department.

This was known from a high-level meeting held in Lokseba Bhawan today under the Chairmanship of Mahapatra in which Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment, Dr Mona Sharma outlined the present eco-tourism scenario in the State along with its administrative and financial contours for discussion. Reviewing the progress, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the DFOs, Collectors and Engineers of Water Resource department to identify more spots having greater potential for development to eco-tourism and water sports facilities.

Further, Mahapatra directed officers of concerned departments to identify around 100 suitable sites in water bodies through joint verification for setting up of floating jetties and boating facilities. The forest department was also directed to identify around 15 forest tracks for giving jungle safari experience to the tourists. All these destinations will be managed by the local community including Vana Sanrakshana Samitis (VSS) and Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Mahapatra made it clear that the locations should be identified on the basis of “objective criteria of exotic experience to the tourists, and, their competitiveness for being popularised in the international market”. Mahapatra added, “Proper choice of the location and their popularisation will attract private investment to the sector soon, and, that will take State’s eco-tourism to next higher level”.

