Saturday, Jun 3, 2023
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Odisha Train Accident 178 Andhra Pradesh Passengers On Board Coromandel Express Say Drm Waltair

Odisha train accident: 178 Andhra Pradesh passengers on board Coromandel Express say DRM Waltair

Anup Kumar Satpathy said that the number of passengers in the general coach has yet to be confirmed. However, the number of casualties and injured is yet to be known.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23
Odisha train accident: 178 Andhra Pradesh passengers on board Coromandel Express say DRM Waltair

Hyderabad: The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Anup Kumar Satpathy, said that over 178 passengers from Andhra Pradesh were on board the Coromandel Express that derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

He claimed 100 people had made reservations for Visakhapatnam. He added that the number of passengers in the general coach has yet to be confirmed. However, the number of casualties and injured is yet to be known.

Related News

Latest News