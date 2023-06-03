Odisha train accident: 178 Andhra Pradesh passengers on board Coromandel Express say DRM Waltair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Anup Kumar Satpathy, said that over 178 passengers from Andhra Pradesh were on board the Coromandel Express that derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

He claimed 100 people had made reservations for Visakhapatnam. He added that the number of passengers in the general coach has yet to be confirmed. However, the number of casualties and injured is yet to be known.

#UPDATE: "There are around 178 passengers from #AndhraPradesh travelling in trains affected in #OdishaTrainAccident. However, the number of casualties/injured is yet to be known": said Anup Satpathy, DRM Waltair @EastCoastRail. Follow @NewsMeter_In for updates.@CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/xrgAXJoCey — SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) June 3, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation in relation to the #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/QKIhB0tfU4 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023