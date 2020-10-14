Officials breach Musi project bund to control heavy inflow of water

The decision to breach the bund was taken after inflows increased to 1.83 lakh cusecs in the early hours of Wednesday.

By | Published: 2:15 pm

Nalgonda: In an unprecedented move, irrigation officials have breached the bund of Musi project near Rudhrapuram in a bid to save the medium irrigation project in Suryapet district. The authorities pressed into service earth moving equipment to effect the breach, as the inflows into the project continued unabated due to incessant rains for the last three days. Thirteen crest gates of the project were already lifted upto 20 feet to let out abouit 1.58 lakh cusecs.

The decision to breach the bund was taken after inflows increased to 1.83 lakh cusecs in the early hours of Wednesday, while the outflow was only 1.58 lakh cusecs through the 13 gates. Keeping in mind the further increase in the inflows, the decision to breach the bund at Rudhrapuram was taken, an official explained. The bund had instantly reduced the water pressure on the project gates.

With the intention breaching of the project bund, flood waters reached Tekumatla in Kethepally mandal in the district. While Rudhrapuram where the breach was ordered is in Suryapet district, the Musi gates are in Nalgonda district.

Suryapet district Collector T Vinjay Krishna Reddy was visited the place where the bund was breached using a poclain at Rudrapuram and was monitoring the situation with the irrigation department officials. His counterpart in Nalgonda district, Prashant Jeevan Patil was also at the Musi project to take stock of the situation. He said officials were kept on alert to move to 17 villages, which are located in low lying areas to take up required measures, if flood water reached them. He asked people not go near to Musi river for the next two days.

The water being let out through the breach at Rudhrapuram would again flow into the Musi river near Tekumatla by passing through agricultural fields. The officials also alerted the residents of several villages, which were located down area of the project.

Nearly 10 lorries washed away in Musi Nearly ten lorries, which were parked near Musi river at Valigonda for transportation of paddy, were washed away in the floods. The road connection between villages was disrupted at several places in erstwhile Nalgonda district due to overflowing of the irrigation tanks and water steam flowing onto the roads.

The road connection between Arvepally and Thungathurthy in Suryapet district was disrupted due to overflow of Rudhrama Devi Cheruvi and water road submerged in the water. Vehicles were not being allowed on Suryapet-Miryalaguda road as Musi water was flowing onto the bridge at Bheemaram village.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .