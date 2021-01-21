Officials conduct meeting with villagers on NIMZ in Sangareddy

Hearing was conducted to get people’s responses on environmental impact of the proposed project at the locality

Sangareddy: The district administration and the Pollution Control Board authorities conducted an environmental public hearing on setting up of National Infrastructure and Investment Zone (NIMZ) near Zaheerabad in Sanagreddy district successfully, and farmers and villagers have raised a few issues on Wednesday.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy conducted the hearing at Bardipur Cross Road in Jharasangam Mandal. The hearing was conducted to get people’s responses on environmental impact of the NIMZ at the locality.

As several farmers have tried to obstruct the hearing, police have taken them into preventive custody to ensure that the meeting has conducted peacefully. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Hanumantha Rao asked people to hand over the land without any worries since the area is going to witness rapid development once the NIMZ was set up.

Saying that they will take a huge plantation drive in the area to improve greenery, Rao said that they will also take up all the infrastructure development works in the villages. He said the people’s opinions collected would be sent to the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

He asserted that no pollution causing industries would be set up at the proposed NIMZ. The zone was poised to create employment and business opportunities to lakhs of people. The proposed NIMZ would change the face of Sangareddy district forever since it would come up in 12,635 acres in Jharasangam and Nyalakal Mandals in Zaheerabad revenue division. Over 2,000 acres have been acquired so far. Zaherabad MP BB Patil, MLC Fariduddin, MLA K Manik Rao and others have attended the meeting.

TSIIC chief promises to resolve all issues

Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) MD EV Narasimha Reddy has assured to take all the issues raised by the people who were losing their lands under NIMZ during the environmental public hearing to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Promising to make the government pay better price to the land by discussing with the Chief Minister, Narasimha Reddy said they will provide employment to the youth from the displaced villagers.

When the villagers raised that most of the youth from the villages were not qualified, the TSIIC MD said they will set up a skill enhancement centre to impart training to the youth from these 12 villages. He further said that Zaheerabad division will become a better industrial place than Hyderabad and there would be no need to migrate to Hyderabad in search of work once the NIMZ is materialised.

Saying that farmers will face some difficulties because a part of the land being acquired for the project is agriculture land, Reddy said that the Chief Minister, who was known for making the farming profitable with various measures, will certainly do justice to all the people who are losing their land.

