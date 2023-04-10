Officials gear up for paddy procurement in Warangal, Hanamkonda

In view of paddy procurement, officials have prepared proposals to set up 197 paddy procurement centres to purchase the paddy from the last week of this month

07:30 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Paddy harvesting going on in Velair mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Warangal/Hanamkonda: District officials are gearing up for paddy procurement as harvesting has already begun in some parts of the district. Since paddy was cultivated in 1,12,578 acres of area which was higher than the previous years, it is expected that the yield would be around 2.93 lakh metric tonnes in this Yasangi season.

In view of this, officials have prepared proposals to set up 197 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) to purchase the paddy from the last week of this month. Paddy is generally harvested first in Parvathagiri, Rayaparthi and Wardhannapet mandals in Warangal district. The officials are assessing that 2.50 lakh tonnes of paddy would come to the PPCs.

During the Vanakalam season, the officials proposed 197 centres, and set up 188 centres through different agencies including IKP, PACS and MEPMA, and 1.66 lakh tonnes of paddy were purchased. The area under cultivation has gone due to availability of the irrigation water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), SRSP and heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, harvesting in Hanamkonda except the Parkal area began about a week ago. The crop was cultivated in 1.40 lakh acres. While paddy was cultivated for seeds in 35,000 acres following the agreement of buy-back by the private companies and mills, the officials are setting up 154 centres to procure paddy. At the same time, the threat of unseasonal rains is causing worry among the farmers.

“We are happy that the State government has come to the rescue of farmers again with its decision to purchase paddy. Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his help to the farming community,” Raju, a farmer from Jayapuram village said.

