Officials not following protocol for Govt programmes: Sunitha Lakshma Reddy

V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said the district administration did not invite her to the Maha Lakshmi scheme inauguration programme on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

BRS MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy is questioning Additional Collector Medak B Ramesh in Narsapur on Sunday.

Medak: Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has questioned the district administration over their failure to follow the protocol in government programmes in Narsapur constituency.

During the inauguration of the Arogya Sri programme at Government Hospital Narsapur on Sunday, Reddy said the district administration did not invite her to the Maha Lakshmi scheme inauguration programme on Saturday. She questioned Additional Collector B Ramesh on the same. The former minister said the Arogya Sri inaugural programme in Narsapur also appeared like a Congress programme because too many Congress leaders participated though they were holding no protocol posts.

She also said she would complain to the Speaker of the State assembly about the failure of the officials. Congress leaders Avula Raji Reddy, Anjaneyulu and other leaders participated in the programme. Anjaneyulu said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had also done the same by denying invitation to Congress MLAs when they were in power. As both the Congress and BRS cadre entered into an argument on the issue, chaos prevailed during the programme.