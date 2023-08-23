| Officials Say Business Jet Crash In Russia Kills 10 And Wagner Chief Was On Passenger List

Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board

By AP Published Date - 11:18 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

This frame grab taken from a video on the Telegram account of razgruzka_vagnera on August 22, 2023, shows the leader of Russias Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin as he addresses the camera at an undisclosed location. (Photo by HANDOUT / TELEGRAM / @ razgruzka_vagnera / AFP)

Moscow: A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia‘s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

