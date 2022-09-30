Officials told to make elaborate arrangements for cotton procurement in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(Collector Sikta Patnaik releases wall-posters relating to cotton procurement in Adilabad on Friday) Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for smooth procurement of cotton produce of this agriculture season.

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for smooth procurement of cotton produce of this agriculture season. She convened a meeting with the authorities and traders here on Friday.

Sikta told the authorities to make the necessary arrangements in the agriculture market yards in view of the impending procurement of the cotton. She asked them to fix an appropriate date to initiate the process by coordinating with various departments. She advised them to discuss with members of the district lorry association as they did in the past.

The Collector wanted the officials concerned to take help of self-help groups in assessing the moisture percentage of the cotton. She told the authorities of the marketing department to inform in advance about the software used for procuring the cotton. She instructed them to prepare a village-wise schedule to buy the produce.

The IAS officer told the authorities to arrange tarpaulin covers and weighing machines to avoid inconvenience to the farmers. She asked them to carry out an extensive publicity of the procurement. She said that steps should be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to ginning mills and to make elaborate arrangements by working in tandem with other departments.

Additional Collector N Nataraj stressed the need to have coordination among the authorities of various departments for smooth procurement of the cotton. District Marketing Officer Srinivas explained arrangements being made for the process and requested officials of revenue, police and transportation departments to extend their cooperation for making procurement a success.

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Adilabad unit general manager Maheshwar Reddy said that tenders were already invited to procure the cotton produce. Collector and other officials released wall-posters of the procurement at the event of the meeting.

Traders Association president Chintawar Raju, Additional SP Srinivas Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer Ramesh Rathod, DSP Umender, District Agriculture Officer Pullaiah, NPDCL Superintendent Engineer Uttam Jade and many other officials were present.