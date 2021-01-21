Ohri’s Eatmor adds new delicacies in their menu

Now customers can also order for an express thali consisting of a veg or non-veg preparation, a dal preparation, portion of rice, nan, papad and salad.

Published: 7:03 pm

Ohri’s Eatmor adds exciting dishes to their menu this winter season. Ohri’s Eatmor is known for their refreshing menu with great variety. The customers at Eatmor get a lot of variety to choose and enjoy from, now to add that they have added more dishes customers never run out of options to select from. The long-standing favourites are still on the menu.

The popular favourites have now joined nachos with salsa, spicy garlic bread, supreme cheese sandwiches, chilli garlic mushroom, peri peri chicken wings, peri peri chicken sandwich, sriracha mix meat pizza, Hyderabadi Kheema mutter and many more.

Now customers can also order for an express thali consisting of a veg or non-veg preparation, a dal preparation, portion of rice, nan, papad and salad. The new Eatmor menu is served throughout the day and can be enjoyed at their outlets as well as home delivery. The menu is specially curated to cater to customers who are visiting Ohri’s Eatmor for a casual meeting, or business meeting or a quick meal.

