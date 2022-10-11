Watch: Old man performs salsa, proves age is just a number

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Source: Instagram/@wccpbc

Hyderabad: This old man has proved that age is just a number by performing salsa at a party. The dance video of the old man, which surfaced online a week ago, is now going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, an old man can be seen performing salsa with a young woman at a party. His performance left the guests present at the party wanting more as he made it all look effortless. The guests watching the old man’s dance couldn’t stop admiring his amazing moves.

In the end, the man who barely looked tired while dancing lifted his partner up in his arms.

The video was posted on Instagram by the Women’s Chamber Of Commerce, a leading business organization for women in Florida, on Instagram.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Chamber Of Commerce (@wccpbc)

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1.4k lakh likes and 2.7M views.