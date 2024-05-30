| On May 31 Watch Your Favourite Movie In Theatres For Just Rs 99

Discount applies in major multiplex chains such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Multa A2, and MovieMax, covering approximately 4,000 screens nationwide

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 01:54 PM

Discounts On Ticket Prices

Hyderabad: In a bid to revive dwindling audiences and cope with fewer movie releases, theaters across India are offering heavy discounts on ticket prices to entice viewers back to the big screen. On May 31, dubbed as ‘Cinema Lovers Day’, both multiplexes and single-screen cinemas will offer movie tickets at the remarkable price of just Rs 99.

This initiative includes major multiplex chains such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Multa A2, and MovieMax, covering approximately 4,000 screens nationwide. While premium formats such as recliners are excluded from this promotion, a substantial 90-95% of seats will be available at the discounted rate.

Cinema Lovers Day returns on 31st May with movies for just Rs 99/-!

🍿Join us at cinemas across India to celebrate a day at the movies. Over 4000+ screens are participating, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience!#CinemaLoversDay pic.twitter.com/b2XAOC3yxy — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) May 28, 2024

Single-screen cinemas, particularly those in the southern States, are also joining the effort. Some of these theaters are even offering tickets at prices as low as Rs 70, making the cinema experience more accessible to a broader audience.

The initiative comes at a crucial time for the industry. In Telangana, around 450 single-screen theaters were temporarily closed for two weeks from May 15. However, with the release of films such as ‘Gangs of Godavari‘, ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’, and ‘Bhaje Vayu Vegam’, some theaters have begun to reopen.

This discounted ticket offer is expected to further boost attendance and bring moviegoers back to theaters.