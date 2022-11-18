On Nayanthara’s birthday Vignesh showers her with love and praise

Published: Updated On - 03:43 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently enjoying the best time of their marriage with their twins, Uyir and Ulagam, who have become their world of joy. Today (November 18), as the Lady Superstar celebrates her birthday, her director-husband took to Instagram to share some previously unseen romantic photos of them together.

In addition, he posted a touching note with the photographs. “This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday wit you has been special , memorable & different ! But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife ! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children !(sic)”

“I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I’ve seen a different person all these years ! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything ! But today ! When I m seeing you as a mother ! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now !(sic),” he continued.

“You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful! You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years ! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray ! Am feeling settled ! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful !(sic),” the writer-director wrote further.

Vignesh concluded the post saying: “ I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this ! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! All of us are learning to fight it out there , while also enjoying fighting it out there 🙂 making a wonderful life for us with God’s blessings and the universe’s witness !!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam #HappyBirthday #Nayanthara My lady & SuperStar, (sic)”.

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan will next direct a yet-untitled project that stars Ajith Kumar. The drama, tentatively titled AK 62, is expected to begin production by the start of 2023. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will star in Ashwin Saravanan’s directorial debut, ‘Connect’. She will also appear in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan