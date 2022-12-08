On their 31st wedding anniversary, Sumalatha pays tribute to her late husband Ambareesh

Sumalatha married Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh on December 8, 1991, and their son Abhishek Gowda was born in 1993.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: One of the most adored couples in the Kannada cinema industry is Sumalatha and Ambareesh. On December 8, exactly 31 years ago today, the couple got married and demonstrated that happily ever after is possible. She shares a sentimental note in memory of the unique occasion that honours her beloved late husband.

Sumalatha took to social media to share a message for her late spouse Ambareesh on their wedding anniversary and wrote, “I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky: I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain: It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died…but you are not gone you will always be a part of me.As long as the sun shines…the wind blows…the rain falls… You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows(sic).”

Also Read Mahesh Babu-Namrata’s new restaurant is now open to public

Sumalatha married Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh on December 8, 1991, and their son Abhishek Gowda was born in 1993. Initially meeting in 1984 while shooting on the Kannada film ‘Aahuti’, Ambareesh and Sumalatha developed a close friendship which later turned into love.

Ambareesh passed away on November 24, 2018, due to a cardiac arrest. One of the most renowned actors in Kannada cinema, he was honoured by the whole film industry. Ambareesh received a 21-gun salute and full State honours before being cremated.