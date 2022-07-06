One arrested in techie honour killing in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: The KPHB police have recorded the arrest of one person in connection with the murder of a software employee, whose body was later burned in a forest area at Jinnaram in Sangareddy district last week.

The arrested person was Ashik, an accomplice of the prime suspect Srinivas Reddy, a relative of the victim Venkat Narayan Reddy’s wife and who is also in custody. Srinivas Reddy, Ashik and Kashi had allegedly taken Venkat for a liquor party and later strangulated him to death. The body then was taken to a secluded place at Jinnaram and set on fire.

Venkat’s father-in-law K Venkateshwar Reddy had allegedly paid a supari of Rs.5.5 lakh to Srinivas Reddy for the murder.

Ashik was produced before court and remanded.