Swift response from Cyberabad police saves life of teen girl

An intermediate student from KPHB, the girl was reportedly upset after her parents scolded her for spending much time with the mobile phone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:20 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: The swift response of the Cyberabad police saved the life of a teenage girl, who attempted to die by suicide in the Durgam Cheruvu here on Tuesday.

Police said the girl left her home in the morning informing that she was going to college, but came to Durgam Cheruvu around 3 pm deciding to end her life. By then, the KPHB police who were alerted by her family members, tracked her location and informed the Madhapur police.

The IT Corridor mobile vehicle staff rushed to the spot, but by then the girl had jumped into the lake. She was rescued with the help of expert swimmers and shifted to the hospital, where the condition is said to be stable.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Ravindra appreciated the efforts of the staff.