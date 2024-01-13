| One Dead After Car Crashes Into Well In Peddapalli

One dead after car crashes into well in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 11:15 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: One person died and three others sustained minor injuries when a car crashed into an agricultural well on the outskirts of Peddapalli town on Saturday wee hours.

According to local people, a resident of Rangampalli, Vineeth Reddy, along with three others, was moving to Peddakalvala from Nimmapalli. When they reached the spot, the car crashed into the well as the driver lost control over the steering at around 2 am.

While Vineeth Reddy died on the spot, Gade Akhil, Allambala Anurohit Reddy and Sailoo managed to climb up from the well with the help of a pipe.

Peddapalli police began investigation by registering a case.