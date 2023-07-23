| One Dead Two Injured In Road Accident In Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Nalgonda: One person died and two others were injured when a lorry hit a car near the sub-market yard of Peddavoora in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Pilli Shankar (39), who was driving the car. According to the police, the road accident happened when Shankar and his two relatives, Alimineti Maisaiah and Silopu Venkataramana, were going to Devarakonda from their native place Miryalaguda to attend a function in a relative’s house.

An overspeeding lorry, which was coming in the opposite direction, hit the car.

The injured persons were shifted to the Government General Hospital at Nalgonda for treatment.

Peddavoora police filed a case against the lorry driver Venkat Reddy on charges of negligent driving.