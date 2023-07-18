Two killed, four injured in road accident in Nalgonda

Two women died while four persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw turned turtle at Azmapur of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Two women died while four persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw turned turtle at Azmapur of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district on Tuesday evening.

Jatavath Gasya (60) from Kottalagadda Thanda and Mangilipalli Mangamma (55) from Azmapur in PA Pally mandal died on the spot in the accident. Four others, who were also in the auto, suffered injuries.

According to the police, the auto, which was going to Azmapur from Kondamallepally with six passengers, turned turtle after one of its wheels went over a bump that had formed after a private company covered the spot it had dug up to lay cables.