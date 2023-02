| One Killed 11 Injured As Lorry Hits Auto In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A youth died and 11 others were injured after a lorry hit an auto-rickshaw at Kondapur village of Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Thursday.

The deceased, Banoth Sai (19) and others, catering boys, were returning to Khammam after work. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.