16-month-old boy seriously injured in street dog attack in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Khammam: A 16-month-old boy was attacked by a street dog in Peddagopati of Konijerla mandal in the district on Wednesday. The boy, Siddharth, was seriously injured due to the dog bite and was shifted to a hospital in Khammam for treatment.