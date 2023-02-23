Man murdered in Khammam

The locals who found him dead informed police
Khammam: A duck rearer was found murdered at Seethampet village of Chintakani mandal in the district on Thursday.
The victim, P Venkateshwarlu (40) of Rudrampur of Kavali mandal in Nellore district in AP, came to Seethampet one week ago. He was living in a tent on the outskirts of the village rearing ducks. The locals who found him dead informed police.
Wyra CI T Suresh and staff visited the spot, booked a case and launched investigation into the incident.