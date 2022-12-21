| One Killed After Car Crashes Into Stationary Lorries In Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 AM, Wed - 21 December 22

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: One person was killed after the car he was traveling in crashed in to two stationary lorries at Sadasivpalli stage of Manakondur mandal early on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when the car, on its way towards Warangal from Karimnagar hit two lorries that were parked on the road. Vamshidhar Reddy (44), died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.