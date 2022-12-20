Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) to function on December 24

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:41 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) – three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki), and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, under the Regional Passport Officer-Hyderabad, will function on December 24 for processing passport applications under both Tatkal and Normal categories.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah said full appointments both under Tatkal and Normal Category were being released. The appointments released, were available for those who wish to reschedule/prepone and also to the new applicants.

Applicants who are eligible under Tatkal category only should apply for Tatkal appointments and Tatkal applicants who are not found eligible under the category will not be converted into normal category at PSKs so as to make the Tatkal category appointment are available to only eligible applicants.

Further, from December 19 to 23, every day 50 additional TatkaI appointments are released to bring down the waiting time of Tatkal appointments, the press release said. However, the POPSKs would not be working on December 24.

The RPO advised the applicants to refrain from approaching touts/brokers for scheduling/rescheduling their appointments, and instead schedule/reschedule appointments on their own.