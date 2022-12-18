Karimnagar: Courier agencies exploit TSRTC cargo services

Collect high amounts from customers, transport parcels across using much lower rates offered by RTC cargo service

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Karimnagar: The logistic services offered by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) under its parcels and courier wing is turning into a money-spinner for private courier service operators.

These private courier services are collecting high amounts from unsuspecting customers and transporting the parcels across the State using the much lower rates offered by the corporation’s cargo service. The TSRTC charges Rs 40 for a single item weighing up to 250 grams.

However, according to official sources, private couriers were charging Rs 100 from customers, and then bundling that cover along with similar small covers and sending them as a single bundle through the RTC cargo services, paying just Rs 40 per bundle.

Earlier, private operators used to transport items in their own vehicles. After the launch of the TSRTC cargo services, they were utilising the corporation’s services since transportation of items by engaging a separate vehicle was more expensive, officials said.

With many among the public not aware of the TSRTC’s services, they were still depending on private courier services, who in turn were making the most of the situation.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager and Logistics head (Karimnagar Zone) S Madhusudhan said private courier service operators, who were collecting high amounts from customers were sending the items to different places at cheaper prices by utilizing the cargo services.

There was only one way to tackle such exploitation and that was for the public to directly approach the TSRTC cargo services and get its benefits, he said.

In order to receive booking orders, TSRTC officials have set up 168 centres in Karimnagar region, comprising the five districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Khammam.

On average the region was getting a revenue of Rs 6.5 lakh through 5,500 bookings per day. It was also receiving 8,000 parcels from different places.