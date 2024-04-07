One killed in road accident in Medak

The deceased was identified as Komuraiah (41), a native of Mahabubnagar district.
Medak: A man, who was working as a manager at Suguna Chicken, died in a road accident when a speeding bore-well rig hit his two-wheeler while he was going to Doulthabad from two-wheelertown on Sunday afternoon.
He had migrated to Medak district a few years ago and had been working at Sugana Chicken for a while.
The body was shifted to the Area Hospital, Narsapur for postmortem. A case has been registered.