One killed in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 06:35 PM

Medak: A man, who was working as a manager at Suguna Chicken, died in a road accident when a speeding bore-well rig hit his two-wheeler while he was going to Doulthabad from two-wheelertown on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Komuraiah (41), a native of Mahabubnagar district.

He had migrated to Medak district a few years ago and had been working at Sugana Chicken for a while.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital, Narsapur for postmortem. A case has been registered.