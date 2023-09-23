| Woman Killed Two Others Injured In Bike Bus Collision In Warangal

Woman killed, two others injured in bike-bus collision in Warangal

A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when an RTC bus collided with a two-wheeler in Khilla Warangal Mandal near here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Warangal: A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when an RTC bus collided with a two-wheeler in Khilla Warangal Mandal near here on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the two-wheeler lost control while overtaking the bus at Naidu Petrol Pump. The impact of the collision threw the riders off the vehicle.

Banothu Bujji of Bojervu village of Chennaraopet mandal in the district died on the spot, while the other two riders were seriously injured.

Enraged by the accident, a mob of locals beat up the RTC bus driver. The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Warangal MGM Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.