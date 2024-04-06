| Woman And Two Children Mowed Down By Truck In Kothagudem

Woman and two children mowed down by truck in Kothagudem

A car hit the motorbike from behind; as they fell down from the bike a speeding truck ran over the woman and the children killing them on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 10:43 PM

Kothagudem: A woman and her two daughters were mowed down by a speeding truck near Mandapalli village of Dammapet mandal in the district on Saturday night.

According to police, Chipuru Balakrishna along with his wife Lakshmi (3), daughter Sharanya (8 and Shanvika (6) was going to Aswaraopet on a two wheeler. A car hit the motorbike from behind; as they fell down from the bike a speeding truck ran over the woman and the children killing them on the spot.

Also Read Telangana: Home Guard dies in road accident

Balakrishna who suffered grievous injuries was being treated at Dammapet government hospital. The local police booked a case and are investigating. The family belongs to Chimalapadu village of A Kondur mandal in NTR district in AP.