Roll back LPG price hike: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Says 'Dharendra' Modi govt is silently attacking the citizens of the country

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao castigated the BJP government at the Centre for increasing domestic LPG cylinder price for the second time in less than a month. He blamed the BJP government for the constant price rise and pathetic governance which was adversely affecting the common people across the country.

In a statement, Rama Rao said that in eight years of its rule, the Narendra Modi government had increased domestic LPG cylinder prices by 170 per cent — from Rs 410 in 2014 to Rs 1,105. The Modi government, in the process, had created a record for selling the most expensive LPG in the world. With the recent hike of Rs 50, the cost of the LPG cylinder shot up by Rs 244 in the last one year.

“This is unfortunate and is an example of the BJP government’s inefficiency. By not providing any subsidies and concessions, the ‘Dharendra Modi’ government is silently attacking the citizens of the country,” he said.

Rama Rao demanded that the BJP government, which was known to intervene and check price rise only when elections are around, should act sympathetically towards the poor and reduce the price of LPG cylinders immediately. The TRS, which launched protests across the State on Thursday, will continue with its fight against the inefficient governance and anti-people’s policies of the Central government in various forms, he declared.

The TRS working president pointed out that while the Rupee value was depreciating, the prices of petroleum products were rising uncontrollably. Inflation too was skyrocketing and people were unable to afford even their basic needs, he added. He observed that the Central government was in deep slumber without any regard for the problems being faced by the entire population on a daily basis.

“While inflation is on the rise, people are struggling without jobs and low-income levels. But the Modi government continues to suck their blood through the price rise,” he slammed. The Minister said that all the BJP leaders including Modi who raised their voices against the LPG cylinder price rise before coming to power have now gone into hiding.

He criticised that Modi, who is leading a miserable government that cannot control inflation, was harassing the people of the country with rising prices and increased taxation, but advertising it as good governance. “People have realised the hypocrisy of the Modi government which wants to hide its incompetence over controlling the LPG cylinder price and blaming international issues as a cause. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which provides domestic cylinders to the poor has turned out to be another Jhumla as women have returned to firewood for cooking in rural areas,” he added.