‘One lakh people to attend Telangana Jaateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavaalu at NTR stadium’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(Source: Twitter/Talasani Srinivas Yadav) The rally, which will start from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, will culminate at the stadium and more than one lakh people were expected to attend the main event at NTR stadium.

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Women and Child Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday reviewed the arrangements being made on the occasion of ‘Telangana Jaateeya Samaikhyata Vajrotsavaalu’ on September 17 at NTR stadium here.

At a meeting with senior officials at BRKR Bhavan here, Ministers asked officials to make elaborate arrangements at the stadium and at People’s Plaza where a colourful rally depicting the cultural and heritage aspects of the State with cultural troupes is being organised.

The rally, which will start from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, will culminate at the stadium. More than one lakh people were expected to attend the main event at NTR stadium. A decision was also taken to organise a bike rally from the major entry points of the city. The pillion riders will be holding national flags during the rally.

The Ministers asked officials to make proper parking arrangements at the NTR stadium to ensure that the participants are not made to walk long distances to reach the venue. Similarly, drinking water has to be supplied at the entire route from People’s Plaza to NTR stadium.

Traffic routes should also be properly planned. The TSRTC has been asked to arrange buses to bring tribals to the stadium. All public representatives and officials belonging to the tribal community will attend the event.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.