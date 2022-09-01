TSRTC arranges bus service to Kuntala, Pochera waterfalls at affordable price

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:58 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

A super luxury bus service will be available from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) at 5:00 am. Passengers can also board the bus at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) at 5:30 am.

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost tourism in the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that it is arranging a bus service from the city to Sriram Sagar Project and the stunning Kuntala and Pochera Waterfalls in the Adilabad district.

The corporation further said that the bus departs from Kuntala waterfall at 5:00 pm after covering three tourist spots and will be reaching the city by 10:45 pm. Lunch will be available at Kuntala.

The ticket costs Rs 1,099 for an adult and Rs 599 for a child excluding lunch, breakfast and dinner. Tickets can be booked online via the TSRTC website. For details, contact +91 73828 42582.