One Life: A poignant tribute to humanity’s heroes amidst the shadows of history

Published Date - 6 April 2024

By Abhinav

In this age of hatred and violence, it bodes well for viewing films like One Life.

At a time when countries are turning away immigrants displaced due to war or religion or political views, this film gives us hope and also makes one ponder – what if? What if Hitler won the war, what if the few people who resisted him were not there, what if Nicholas “Nicky” Winton was not there to save around 700 children?

To the uninitiated, Nicky was a British stockbroker and humanitarian who, in 1939, helped to arrange the escape of 669 children from Czechoslovakia. This is his story, nay history.

The film starts off with a 29-year-old Winton (Johnny Flynn) visiting Czechoslovakia in 1938, just a few weeks post the signing of the Munich Agreement. Families have left Germany and Austria in view of the rise of the Nazis. The conditions are pathetic.

Overcome with emotions, he decides to help the Jewish children. He is in a race against time and the many hurdles thrown at him. He succeeds. Fast forward 5 decades. An old Winton (Anthony Hopkins) is guilt ridden that he could not save more children. He has lost touch with the many children he saved. How his story spreads around the world is what this film is about.

‘One Life’ is one of those films that make you want to give a standing ovation. Johnny Flynn as the younger Winton is striking. Director James Hawes has done his homework in portraying the younger Winton as someone who wants to do good and not someone driven by the want of acclaim or recognition. He also does not delve too much into the psyche of Winton.

Helena Bonham Carter as Babi Winton, Winton’s mother adds the emotional quotient. She as a Jew immigrant adds substance to the experience. One scene where she convinces an officer of the Immigration Department to grant asylum to the first set of children is one that comes to mind.

Lena Olin as Grete, Winton’s wife is adequate. Anthony Hopkins is the anchor that holds film in place. Just when you feel Flynn may be dragging his feet, in walks Hopkins. The scenes where he is haunted by the faces of the children are bound to send a shiver down your spine. The others including Jonathan Pryce as Martin, an old friend, Marthe Keller as Elizabeth Maxwell provide ample support.

Comparisons are but bound to happen with ‘Schindler’s List’. It runs along a similar script. Though not at the same emotional platform, it does make you ponder the question of what if. The scene where the first set of children travel from Prague to London is bound to make you teary.

Do not forgo this opportunity. Rarely are we graced with such films. While you watch this, you learn to appreciate small things like freedom, a roof on your head, laughter, parents, and above all else, life – the things that we have always taken for granted.

He is not the hero we deserve. He is definitely the hero we need. Tragically, he is not our hero. Watch this 1 hour 50 minute outing. Tragically, it gets over before you can appreciate it or finish your movie snack.