| One Month In Power Has Been Satisfying Says Cm Revanth

One month in power has been satisfying, says CM Revanth

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:57 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the one-month reign was satisfying and assured that he would continue to deliver his duties with responsibility and remain forever in the hearts of the people.

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 7. As he completed one month in office, the Chief Minister said on X: “Breaking the shackles and offering freedom, besides fulfilling the people’s aspirations, this one month reign has been satisfying….”

Also Read Telangana to set up judicial commission for district reorganisation

“All through the one-month journey, the assurance that we are not rulers but servants has been maintained. Taking the governance closer to the people and assuring that I will always remain there for them, has given a new experience….”

According top priority to industrial growth and promising commitment to investments, this month-long reign had continued with a sense of responsibility and determination while ensuring Telangana remained dynamic and free from intoxication, the Chief Minister said.

“Listening to the poor, paving way for youth’s future, ensuring smiles on women and extending assurance to farmers, the month-long administration is marching towards a bright future…” Revanth Reddy said.