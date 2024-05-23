One quintal expired Urad dal at Rameshwaram Café, cockroach-infested kitchen at Baahubali Kitchen found

Two noted restaurants Rameshwaram Café and Baahubali Kitchen at Madhapur indulge in several violations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Rameshwaram Cafe

Hyderabad: The task force team of Commissioner of Food Safety on Thursday conducted inspections in two noted restaurants Rameshwaram Café and Baahubali Kitchen at Madhapur and detected several violations.

At Rameshwaram Café, during inspections, the task force team detected 100 kilograms of Urad Dal worth Rs 16, 000 that expired this March. The inspecting teams also detected 10 kilograms of expired Nandini curd and 8 litres of expired milk worth Rs. 700. All the three items including Urad Dal, Milk and curd were discarded on the spot.

The task force also detected improperly labeled raw Rice (450Kg), white lobia (20kg) worth Rs. 26, 000, unlabelled Jaggery (300kg) worth Rs. 30, 000, which were was seized. According to Commissioner of Food Safety, the medical fitness certificates of the food handlers were not available and dustbins were not covered properly with lids at the Café.

At Baahubali Kitchen, the task force teams detected and discarded synthetic food colours. They also detected heavy cockroach infestation in kitchen and cockroaches were also found on food articles inside store room. There were no records of pest control, the Food Safety Commissioner said.

The kitchen was very unhygienic and the cleaning area was stagnated with water. Moreover, semi-prepared and raw food was improperly stored inside the refrigerator. The food handlers did not have medical fitness certificate for food handlers not found. The restaurant also did not display the true copy of its FSSAI license.