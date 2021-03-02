One year since first case recorded in Telangana

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Telangana will reach a milestone on March 2 when it completes one full year of treating Covid-19 positive cases. It was on March 2, 2020 when Telangana reported its first Covid-19 positive case.

A 24-year-old software employee hailing from Hyderabad with a travel history to Dubai had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment on March 2, 2020. On that day, the young techie was the fifth Covid-19 positive case in the country. Within a year, by March 1, 2021, Telangana witnessed 2,98,923 positive cases out of which 2,95,387 individuals recovered while the number of fatalities was at 1,634.

On the occasion of completion of the one-year, the health department will felicitate the first Covid-19 positive patient and the doctors who were involved in providing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, on Tuesday. The Health Minister, Eatala Rajender will take part in the felicitation programme of the first Covid-19 recovered patient and the doctors.

