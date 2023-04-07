OnePlus Nord Buds CE free on OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Published Date - 04:51 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: OnePlus is not stepping back to impress users with its offers. As the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sale is yet to begin in India from April 11, Oneplus has announced free OnePlus Nord Buds CE.

Yes, you read it right! Customers who are purchasing OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be eligible for getting OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 for free like the buy one get one offer. But the point to be noted is that the offer is applicable only if the purchases are made on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Oneplus Experience Stores authorised stores, and select partner stores.

Also, customers who buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will get a discount of Rs 1000 on the Oneplus Nord Watch on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App between April 12 to 15, 2023. If you miss that, no need to worry; a Rs 500 discount will be available from April 16 to 30.

The starting price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India is Rs 19,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available in two colours: pastel lime and chromatic grey. The phone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary camera of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has 108 megapixels (2 MP + 2 MP) and the front camera is 16MP. As part of its triple back camera arrangement, it also sports two 2-megapixel sensors for depth mapping and macro photography. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 67W quick charging capabilities.