OnePlus smartphones to now support Jio 5G; check out the details

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:09 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The updates will come as an OTA (over the air) patch, and users will have to check and download the new version of the OS via a system update.

Hyderabad: As the 5G rollout started in India on Diwali, OnePlus has begun pushing out a new software upgrade for its OnePlus 10T users, to support the 5G service of Reliance Jio in India.

The updates will be available for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10R. All the devices will receive the update in phases.

According to the OnePlus Community forum, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro will be updated with the Android security patch for October 2022.

However, only five Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi — are participating in Jio’s 5G service testing. The network is set to expand in the coming months which is why not all consumers in the eligible circles will be receiving the Jio 5G services.

The updates will come as an OTA (over the air) patch, and users will have to check and download the new version of the OS via a system update.

Here’s how to update:

In order to install the latest update on your OnePlus 10T, go to the settings app on your device. Tap on About Device, and see if the update shows up on top of the screen. Click the Download button if it’s accessible for your device.

Support for the Jio 5G network has been added in the most recent software update for OnePlus devices. Moreover, the update even includes an October security patch for Android.