Online cricket betting gang busted, Rs 5.24 lakh cash seized in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:04 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

Warangal: In view of ongoing International cricket matches, the Task Force sleuths collected advance intelligence regarding the online betting and apprehended one bookie and three punters on Sunday. The accused are Madisetty Ajay (bookie) of Hyderabad, and Pradeep Reddy, Vadde Nagaraju, and Bukka Rajesh (punters) of Warangal. The police have seized Rs 5.24 lakh cash and five mobile phones from them.

“On interrogation, it was revealed that they had been indulging in betting from the past three years depending on ‘Nice 7777′ App’ to know the ratio of the ongoing International Cricket matches,” Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said. The bookie is from Hafeezpet of Hyderabad. The accused have been handed over to the Mills Colony police for further legal action. Task Force Inspector R Santosh Kumar and others participated in the raids.