Only 0.4% mortality among vaccinated: ICMR

Hyderabad: Hospitalisation due to severe infection and mortality among individuals who have received Covid vaccines is very less, a demographic analysis of breakthrough Covid-19 infections taken up by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said. The analysis of breakthrough cases is a clear indication that vaccines are the best bet to reduce severity and fatalities among Covid-19 patients.

There will be occasions when fully vaccinated individuals might get exposed to the infection and such cases are known as vaccine breakthrough cases. The ICMR study, which analysed 677 such breakthrough infections from across the country between March and June, has indicated that only 9.9% of breakthrough cases (67 patients) needed hospitalisation and the mortality was just 0.4%.

The demographic analysis that was conducted in 19 States also indicated that the Delta variant played a major part in the breakthrough cases. Of the 677 breakthrough cases analysed, 99.6% patients, which is 674 individuals, recovered while the mortality was about 0.4% i.e. three individuals died.

Among individuals who received both the doses of Covid vaccines, the hospitalisation was 8.9% while for those who received one dose of the vaccine, it was 16.5%. Of the 677 breakthrough cases, 604 individuals received Covishield, 71 received Covaxin and two persons received Sinopharm vaccine developed in China.

The ICMR analysis also indicated that 482 breakthrough cases had symptoms while 195 individuals did not have any symptoms during the course of the infection. About 47.6% of the persons who received both the doses and 36.5% who received one dose of Covid vaccine had contact with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 case, the study said.

The demographic analysis of breakthrough cases was carried out in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Punjab and Rajasthan.

