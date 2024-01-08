Only BRS can protect interests of Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need to ensure proper representation of the BRS in the Parliament to protect Telangana’s interests, BRS working president KT Rama Rao predicted a triangular fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. Stating that only the BRS has been champion of the interests of Telangana in the past, and it will continue to remain in the future as well.

Acknowledging the need for changing the party’s functioning to improve its performance in the elections, Rama Rao assured that necessary changes would be made to meet the aspirations of the party activists. He welcomed their suggestions and objections in this regard.

Participating in a preparatory meeting of Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would win the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency with a good margin. He pointed out that the party was in a leading position in terms of votes polled during the recent Assembly elections in the Assembly segments under Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency.

“If we fight hard for the interests and representation of Telangana people in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we can win regardless of our performance in the Assembly elections,” he said, reminding that victory and defeat were not new to the BRS.

Further, Rama Rao criticised the Congress for assuring six guarantees, but making 420 promises to win the Assembly elections and reneging on them after securing power. He said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had denied to have promised unemployment allowance to youth despite making such promises before the election.

The BRS working president said the Congress government was raising curtains to new theatrics in the name of white papers and debt crisis to scrap several ongoing welfare schemes in Telangana. He warned that any attempts to cancel welfare programmes like Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, Gruhalakshmi and other schemes, would be met with staunch resistance from the BRS along with the beneficiaries.

Rama Rao slammed the Congress government for withholding payments to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme. He criticised the Congress party’s tactics of causing inconvenience to the public for political gain. He called upon the BRS cadres at the grassroot level to expose the failures of the Congress government which is forcing people to stand in serpentine queues.