Operation Muskaan VIII from July 1 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana police will be launching the Operation Muskaan VIII from July 1 which will continue till the month-end.

Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swathi Lakra said during the month-long program, the police will trace missing children, rescue bonded labour, street children and trafficked children. “The program envisages that the rescued children have to be reunited with their families or sent to child care institutions or hostels. The children lodged in child care institutions will be joined in specialized schools in coordination with the education department,” she said.

A virtual meeting was held with all stake holders to ensure success of the program. Officials of Women Development and Child Welfare department, Labour department, Public Health and Family Welfare department, Legal Services Authority, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, UNICEF and police participated in the program.

Swathi Lakra said all the department will coordinate to end the child labour menace which has ramifications on the society. “Our aim is to see all the rescued children are provided good education and working skills to make them self-reliant,” she added.