Opinion: Cultivate cultural intelligence

Understanding relationship between emotional intelligence and culture leads to more effective communication

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 11:30 PM

By Muskan Shah

The innateness of emotional intelligence has been widely argued over by psychologists for years. Some believe that emotional intelligence is innate, while others say it is learned.

As Daniel Goleman described it, emotional intelligence essentially outlines the extent to which an individual can comprehend and deal with her/his own and others’ emotions. Emotional intelligence has been broken down into five elements: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social abilities (Craig, 2023).

Cultures and Emotions

The emergence and increasing popularity of the term ‘cultural intelligence’ has enabled individuals to gain a better understanding of culture in terms of emotional intelligence as a whole. Cultural intelligence refers to the intersection between emotional intelligence and culture, and studies an individual’s ability to react, perceive and understand the actions of others in different cultures (Earley & Mosakowski, 2016).

How culture impacts emotional intelligence includes expression, assumptions, naturalistic barriers, cultural intelligence and the culture of the country as a whole. In terms of expression, there are differences in the way and extent to which individuals from different cultures express their emotions. Open and free expression is encouraged in certain cultures, whereas in others, maintaining composed and reserved demeanours is the norm. Differences in this can impact how individuals understand and show their present emotions in different situations (Menzies, 2018).

Collectivist, Individualistic

There are cultural factors that influence the components of emotional intelligence in the first place. These factors are best seen through studies done in individualistic and collectivistic cultures. Perception, interpretation, understanding and management of emotions vary from culture to culture. Cues, such as nonverbal, possess different meanings in different cultures. The use of these cues to determine and express emotions is a precursor to misunderstandings. Further, the way in which children are brought up, the systems set up in terms of social support and encouraged levels of emotional expression are factors which further affect the development of emotional intelligence.

A study was conducted to look at emotional intelligence, mental health and satisfaction with life in collectivistic vs individualistic cultures (Bhullar et al, 2012). The collectivistic culture was India, and the individualistic was Australia. The study found that participants from a more collectivist culture had better emotional functioning and more accurate perception of emotions in not only themselves but even others, which translates into them being able to manage their own and others’ emotions more effectively. This finding was backed up by previous research which found that in collectivistic cultures, individuals had more emotional differentiation abilities. This helped increase adaptability in terms of interpersonal relationships and social skills, leading to a higher emotional intelligence quotient.

Additionally, the normalisation of expressing emotions in different cultures determines how well people can control their feelings, a part of emotional intelligence. There are cultures like those in Mediterranean regions wherein individuals use language and gestures to communicate their emotions and can express them openly. On the other hand, in cultures that have norms promoting stoicism, like Japan and northern European regions, emotions, specifically negative ones, are strongly suppressed. The suppression of such emotions can play a negative role in the self-regulation process, which leads to poorer perception and management of emotions in themselves and in others (Matsumoto et al, 2008)

Cultural Intelligence

The findings can be applied in nearly every aspect of life if we understand the relationship between emotional intelligence and culture. The direct relationship between cultural values and dimensions of emotional intelligence indicates that emotional intelligence varies across cultural settings (Pathak & Muralidharan, 2020). In terms of interpersonal communication, having knowledge about the difference in the symbolic meanings of gestures, expressions and greetings can help foster a more inclusive environment. In such interactions, being aware of cultural intelligence factors enables you to adapt to the situation easily and respectfully.

Apart from enhanced communication skills with individuals from different cultures, working on this kind of intelligence is also likely to strengthen pre-existing relationships. The identification and perception of others’ body language, tone and directness is much more effective.

The relationship between culture, cultural diversity and emotional intelligence has been widely studied and applied to the organisational field. The application of this kind of intelligence in workplaces has been proven to reap great outcomes (Neong et al, 2022). Cultural psychology helps in identifying potential trigger points related to cultural factors, and, in turn, disarm them by using conflict resolution methods. Building upon the strengths of team members from different cultures leads to more effective communication and work environments.

Furthermore, a literature review that was conducted using nine articles from a collection of 93 records found that emotional intelligence in an organisation was determined by the organisation culture — the culmination of the factors of leadership, knowledge and corporate decision-making (Neong et al, 2022). The leadership style can be changed to accommodate all team members to ensure that their expectations are being met, emotional intelligence is being fostered, the methods used are effective and productivity is maximised.

The role of culture in terms of emotional intelligence is well-defined and supported by empirical evidence. Emotional intelligence is used by every individual daily, whether it’s conscious or subconscious. Understanding the variability across cultures, especially in a country as diverse as India, can help in fostering an inclusive space and a fulfilling community spirit. Impactful everyday interactions and stronger interpersonal relationships are simply the first places where the effectiveness of cultural intelligence can shine through. Enhancement of this intelligence can prove to be rather transformative leading to unforgettable experiences for individuals from all walks of life.

