Opinion: G20 and the evolving world order

While discussing social issues, the old slogan of unity in diversity is still pertinent for our polity and incidents like communal riots harm our image

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

By Dhananjay Tripathi

G-20, which in future will be known as G-21, has successfully concluded its Delhi summit. There has been much appreciation for the Indian Presidency because this summit took place when political rivalry within the group was quite evident. The most visible and complicated matter is the Russia-Ukraine war. Considering the Indian position on Russia, which is not in line with the Western understanding, there was confusion about whether the joint declaration would come. In this context, the coming of the joint declaration is a diplomatic victory for India.

While the G-20 is primarily an economic forum, the geopolitical question becomes vital due to contemporary world politics strongly influencing the global economic order. We can see traces of political tension in other international and regional groupings, like in the case of the recently concluded BRICS Summit and ASEAN Summit.

In BRICS, India’s presence is a formidable roadblock to China’s ambition to dominate the organisation. In the case of Southeast Asia, the geopolitical rift is now more apparent. This year, the ASEAN summit happened when China created a fresh controversy by issuing a new map indicating almost complete sovereign control over the resource-rich South China Sea. Countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia objected to China’s new map. These countries are interested in boosting their strategic ties with India. All of it makes contestation sharper between states in the Indo-Pacific region and makes India one of the critical players in world politics.

Changing World Order

The world order, which the West still dominates, has given less space to the other countries, mainly from the Global South, to play an active role. However, there is a clear shift in the balance of power. The noticeable massive rise of China, both in economic and military terms, is likely to change the status quo. Along with China, India and Southeast Asian countries have shown impressive economic growth. In the case of India, we have also witnessed remarkable progress in science and technology, like the Chandrayaan Mission.

In demographic terms, India also stands in an advantageous position due to the youth population. India is becoming younger when the world is ageing. India has the highest number of youth globally, and unlike in the past, it is considered a strength in contemporary times.

In this evolving world order, the West sincerely tries to rebalance its position as it is primarily worried about China. Ideologically, a communist country, it is a $18-trillion economy and holds third rank in the world military power index. Recently, China unhesitantly questioned the existing international order. Projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran are vital signs of China’s increasing footprint in world politics.

India-China Tussle

The West, primarily the US, undoubtedly contributed to China’s economic growth during the Cold War, although, today, the US is uncomfortable and willing to develop alliances in different parts of the world to check the rising influence of China. In this, India is a preferred partner due to its political-economic orientation. India is a liberal democracy, has an unresolved border dispute with China, and, in specific terms, is a competitor of China in Asia. While the India-China trade is robust, political antagonism is also quite discernible.

Moreover, Beijing is not interested in resolving border disputes with India, slowly pushing India towards the West. So, the India-West alliance is shaping up; nonetheless, there are issues of strategic compatibility between the two sides. Like in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Western and Indian perspectives are different.

Long Way to Go

To summarise, India is appropriately placed to benefit by developing better political-economic synergies with the West. Still, India needs to strengthen itself internally, which is a task. India is in the world’s top five economies, but its rank in GDP per capita terms is not impressive, even in Asia. India is not even in the top 100 countries of the world in GDP per capita terms, and inequality in the country has only widened over the years.

According to the Oxfam International data, “the top 10% of the Indian population holds 77% of the total national wealth”. Likewise, on the Human Development Index (HDI), India is not on the list of the first 100 countries and is at present ranked 132 out of 191 countries. India also has to improve on its industrialisation, and investing in research and development is equally important. The country needs scientific temperament. We want more and a better-skilled labour force to take advantage of the new geopolitical turn in the world.

India is at number five in the global manufacturing output level, contributing 3.1% to world manufacturing. China is in the number one position, adding almost 28% of the world’s manufacturing output. With a population of more than 1 billion, India has considerable potential to expand its industrial base.

There is also a challenge of climate change for India, and whatever our views are on this subject, we cannot ignore its negative fallout on our economy. The Reserve Bank of India, in its 2022-23 report on currency and finance, focused on ‘greener cleaner India’. According to the report, excessive heat could harm crops and labour performance and this will adversely affect our economy.

Thus, climate change deserves the utmost attention of policymakers. It is an area where public awareness is important, and we must make substantial lifestyle changes to save our environment. This is only possible with a positive intervention from the government’s side.

While discussing social issues, the old slogan of unity in diversity is still quite pertinent for our polity. Incidents like communal riots in Haryana and violence in Manipur harm the international image of the country. Moreover, internally, social divisions are detrimental to our vision of development and progress.

To conclude, we are at a crossroads and must utilise the opportunity that is in front of us.