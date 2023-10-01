Opinion: Jai Jawan Jai Kisan

We must raise our voices so that basic needs like healthcare and housing for the armed forces and efficient irrigation systems for agriculture do not get overlooked amid other priorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

By Sushiila Ttiwari

‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ is a slogan given by Lal Bahadur Shastri which holds the key to India’s immense potential. India, once known as the golden bird, still carries that promise, as encapsulated in this slogan. This article delves into the significance of both these sectors in our nation and their profound influence on its heartbeat.

Indian Agriculture

Agriculture forms the bedrock of the Indian economy, with the majority of the population depending on it for their livelihood. It contributes a substantial 40% to the country’s GDP.

Agriculture serves as a major source of employment, particularly in rural areas, offering livelihoods to millions, thus curbing unemployment and underemployment. About 55% of the total population of India is engaged in the agricultural sector. In November 2022, India’s agricultural exports soared to a historic high of $50 billion in FY 2021-22, with staples like rice, wheat, sugar, cereals and meat leading the way. This remarkable feat owes much to the central government’s initiatives to boost foodgrain production.

In 1950-51, India grappled with food shortages, occasionally resorting to importing grains. Agriculture then accounted for a substantial 50% of the GDP, highlighting its pivotal role in the economy. The Green Revolution of the 1960s ushered in significant advancements, transforming India from a food-deficient to a food-surplus nation. It focused on farm mechanisation, hybrid seed varieties and improved irrigation, resulting in a self-reliant foodgrain production that continues to thrive.

Today, India stands as the world’s largest sugar producer and ranks second in rice production after China. It also holds the second spot in wheat production, contributing 14.14% to the global total in 2020. Progress is being made towards self-reliance in pulse production, with 315.72 million tonnes of foodgrains estimated for the current year, up by 4.98 million tonnes compared with 2020-21.

Backbone of Industries

In India, around half of the income generated in the industrial sector comes from agriculture-based industries. Agriculture supplies raw materials to various agro-based industries like jute, cotton textile, sugar and vanaspati industries. Food processing industries are similarly dependent on agriculture. Indian agriculture has a cost advantage in several agricultural commodities in the export sector because of low labour costs and self-sufficiency in input supply. Agriproducts such as tea, coffee, sugar, cashew nuts and spices, which are edible, and textile products such as jute and cotton contribute 50% and 20% respectively to the total exports of the country. These add up to around 70% of the country’s total exports and help the country earn foreign exchange.

Economic Planning

A flourishing agricultural sector catalyses rural development by providing income opportunities, boosting infrastructure like roads and irrigation, and attracting investments to rural areas. It also serves as a valuable source of raw materials for various industries, fostering growth and stability.

The health of the Indian economy closely hinges on agriculture. A good harvest contributes significantly to government revenue, while a poor one can lead to economic downturns. The governments earn huge revenue from agriculture and its allied activities like animal husbandry, cattle rearing, poultry farming and fishing. Indian Railways and the state transport systems earn a sizable revenue as freight charges for agricultural products, both semi-finished and finished ones. Thus, the agricultural sector plays a pivotal role in India’s economic prosperity.

However, agriculture faces its share of challenges, including low productivity due to traditional farming methods. Modernisation and improved techniques are needed, alongside investments in irrigation systems and water management to address water scarcity concerns. Strengthening supply chains and marketing infrastructure is essential to combat market access and price fluctuations. Income disparities among farmers persist, warranting equitable solutions. There hasn’t been any significant development in this sector other than talk of drone technology and other methods which currently do not serve the purpose of supporting the agriculture sector effectively.

Indian Armed Forces

Switching gears to the armed forces, their impact on a nation’s development and economy varies depending on factors like military size, budget and societal role. The Indian Armed Forces have time and again proved their worth whether it is internal conflicts or protecting our borders. It is this secure environment provided by the armed forces that ensures the path to prosperity and development for our country.

Another area where the army contributes significantly is in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The Navy provides critical help on foreign shores and also in the evacuation of Indian citizens in distant lands during times of natural as well as man-made crises. The Air Force plays a vital role during disasters given its speed and reach. Last but not least, it is the Army with its pan-India presence that proves indispensable during any disaster relief efforts, even in far-flung areas of the country.

Military research and development spur technological advancements with civilian applications, benefiting aerospace, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. Armed forces provide jobs to a significant portion of the population, spanning soldiers, engineers, logistics specialists and support staff, alleviating unemployment and stimulating economic activity. Military installations also contribute to infrastructure development in remote areas. The armed forces offer training and education to personnel, enhancing human capital and skill development. Veterans often bring valuable skills to the civilian job market.

Inclusive Development

The Indian Army is a leading force for inclusive development. It has ensured outreach and connectivity with citizens inhabiting inaccessible far-flung parts of the country by building the road and track infrastructure in the remotest areas over inhospitable terrain. Also, it has always taken the lead in building and running schools, medical facilities and habitat-enhancing infrastructure in distant border areas.

In conclusion, the soldier and the farmer are pivotal to India’s progress and prosperity. Recognising their significance and addressing their challenges is essential for the nation’s holistic development. While we applaud our advancements and achievements in other sectors like technology, healthcare and other industries, it is equally important that we acknowledge the contributions of farmers and armed forces to our country. We must raise our voices so that basic needs like healthcare and housing for the armed forces and efficient irrigation systems for agriculture do not get overlooked amid other priorities.

