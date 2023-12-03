Opinion: Link motivation and discipline

The link between discipline and motivation is the site where you decide what works for you and how you will make it work for you durably

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

By Viiveck Verma

While taking on daily challenges, the question of what drives us can arouse contemplation. It is truly a persistent query in today’s popular imagination, discussed ad infinitum on multiple platforms, with most results being summarised as strong personal motivations or committedness to certain regimes of action. It is, therefore, no surprise that many exhortatory calls for action in this domain of discourse ask us to stay motivated, or disciplined and often, both. What is the difference between the two? Can motivation and discipline co-exist? Is a motivated lifestyle better or a disciplined one? Let us attempt to answer these pertinent questions and explore the many dimensions of motivation and discipline.

The word ‘motivation’, etymologically comes from the Latin word ‘motivus,’ which translates to ‘moving’, referring to entities or things that provide the impetus for action. On the other hand, the word ‘discipline’ has its roots in the Latin word ‘disciplina,’ which means ‘instruction’ or ‘teaching’, which has origins in ‘discipulus,’ meaning ‘learner.’ At the very heart of the concepts, therefore, motivation is about moving, while being propelled by something internal or external whereas discipline is about learning and applying an inculcated practice to everyday life. To be motivated is to be geared towards something, while to be disciplined is to be consciously committed to an end or a process. The two interplay in myriad ways and, in fact, turn out to be complementary phenomena often.

Making a Choice

The proponents of motivation have been challenged by contemporary developments. In an era of over-information, distraction, impatience, instant gratification and often-dreary events, it is hard to stay motivated. A lot of discourse today, therefore, veers in the favour of discipline, declaring that motivation does not last all the time while discipline enables consistency and lets you continue a worthy pursuit on a day when you’re unmotivated.

However, the two are not in binary opposition and, in fact, inform each other tremendously, particularly in the present times. Adhering to a regime of self-control would be futile without a real incentive for action. At the same time, without self-control and cultivating good practices, motivation cannot alone help us succeed.

Therefore, the link between motivation and success is facilitated by the ingredient of discipline. Motivation involves an intellectual and spiritual element which lets us narrativise our aspirations, providing us with an internal basis for our actions. Discipline, on the other hand, crucially intervenes to keep us on track in our missions when motivation starts to wane, which it inevitably does occasionally. Staying disciplined makes it possible for us to follow our routines, meet goals, and overcome challenges — all of which are essential for long-term accomplishments and success.

Crucial Points

Let us think of a situation where someone wants to exercise and attain several fitness goals. The initial inspiration might have come from looking at role models or just a desire for change. This introductory motivation might be very strong, exhorting them to begin exercising and eating healthily and mindfully. However, this motivation may reduce over time or get affected by external factors. Discipline is crucial at this point. It takes discipline for the person to keep exercising, and being patient even when they don’t feel like it, and to consistently choose healthy food habits to help them achieve their fitness objectives. Without the early motivation and in relation, the thought-out intention, the fitness mission would not have existed in the first place. Without discipline, the mission would not have been sustained. Motivation and discipline, in uncomplicated terms, therefore, are two sides of the same coin.

However, when it comes to a lifestyle, as in, cultivating and consolidating a pattern of everyday behaviour, discipline has to be favoured. This is because while motivation is the spark of the ignition, discipline is what keeps the flame burning after that moment of being ignited. Discipline, in fact, helps us find motivation even if we lose it and reminds us of our intentions in the face of disappointment, impatience and fatigue. It helps us stay accountable to ourselves and enables us to consistently advance towards our goals and commitments. Regardless of the fluctuations we encounter along the way, discipline grounds us.

Working Together

While discipline takes the cake on the lifestyle front, motivation is significant in the realm of self-assessment. Even as discipline keeps us going, if a certain practice doesn’t feel inspiring or motivating and you cannot remember the initial spark, locate your original intent or feel driven to do something, it is probably something which has lost its spiritual, experiential and intellectual relevance for you. In such cases, merely depending upon discipline to force yourself to continue an unstimulating struggle would be tantamount to lying to yourself, which can have detrimental impacts, particularly on your mental well-being. However, if self-reflection on a discipline trail yields motivation, you know that you’re on the right track, inching closer to your short-term goals as well as your long-term satisfaction.

Discipline and motivation, therefore, must go hand-in-hand. For instance, when you start pursuing a degree, it is discipline that will help you cover the syllabi on time but a measure of your motivation over time will tell you if you are satisfied with the prospect of building a career in the same field. The link between discipline and motivation is the site where you decide what works for you and how you will make it work for you durably.

When discipline and motivation work together, creativity and innovation run amok, nothing seems like a chore and effort is sustained for longer. Thus, for optimising our self-development, we must let discipline and motivation collaborate. Discipline is frequently required for the consistent, structured effort needed to achieve long-term success, even though motivation can provide initial enthusiasm and is the barometer for our self-fulfilment. The best strategy for achieving goals, therefore, is a balanced one that combines discipline and motivation. Go ahead, let your motivations drive you to a disciplined life, and keep refuelling your motivations with the brilliance of discipline!