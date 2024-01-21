Opinion: No moral policing

Arbitrary imposition of moral standards blurs the line between personal and professional, creating an atmosphere of fear and stifling individuality

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 11:30 PM

By Swara Shah, Dr Moitrayee Das

In the corridors of higher education, where the pursuit of knowledge reigns supreme, an insidious undercurrent threatens to erode the very foundation of academic freedom —the moral, social and sexual policing of professors. It is time to unequivocally assert that professors, like any other individuals, have the right to lead lives beyond the scrutinising gaze of their institutions. In doing so, we expose the fallacy that colleges and universities are untouchable bastions of ethics and morality.

Unfairly Judged

Incidents at Xavier’s College in Kolkata, St Xavier’s University, and the tragic episode in Kerala highlight a concerning trend where educators are unfairly judged for their personal choices. The question of where to draw the line when it comes to modelling the behaviour of a professor is not just a matter of academic discourse; it is a fundamental battle for individual freedom. Yes, children are impressionable, but should the onus to sustain that fall on professors outside of the classroom?

The tragic incident in Kerala, where a teacher took his own life after being publicly humiliated for chatting with a woman, is a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by invasive moral policing. It serves as a chilling example of how judgment and condemnation can push individuals to the brink, destroying lives and stifling the very intellectual spirit academia seeks to nurture. The case of the St Xavier’s University teacher who was forced to resign due to an Instagram post wearing a swimsuit is emblematic of a broader issue. “I was told that the father of a student had emailed them the photos. In the meeting, they circulated printouts of the photos. I asked them to destroy the printouts and whatever copies of the photos they had because that’s an invasion of my privacy, but everyone in that room (seven people), including the VC, looked at my private photos posted on a private account,” the Kolkata-based teacher shared with The Quint.

Moral Standards

Enforcing moral standards on a woman due to her attire and images starkly reveals an evident manifestation of patriarchy. The purported outcome, wherein she was compelled to resign during this assessment, distinctly underscores gender-based discrimination. Why should an educator’s attire outside the classroom be grounds for professional consequences? The arbitrary imposition of moral standards blurs the line between personal and professional, creating an atmosphere of fear and stifling individuality.

This also raises pertinent questions about gender equality within academic institutions. The persistent scrutiny of attire, physical appearance and personal choices reflects deeply ingrained biases that perpetuate gender stereotypes. Female professors, in particular, find themselves navigating a precarious terrain where their professional competence is overshadowed by undue emphasis on superficial criteria. This perpetuates a culture where women in academia are unfairly burdened with the responsibility of upholding moral standards, thereby hindering their professional growth and reinforcing gender-based discrimination.

Moreover, the prevalent practice of scrutinising professors during job interviews based on their lifestyle choices and external appearances raises concerns about privacy rights. The invasive nature of these assessments not only infringes upon personal autonomy but also sets a dangerous precedent where individuals are judged not solely on their academic prowess but on conformity to subjective moral codes. The emphasis on a professor’s behaviour outside the academic realm contradicts the very essence of academic freedom, which presupposes the liberty to engage in diverse perspectives and lifestyles.

The Netflix film ‘Sajini Shinde ka Viral Video’ further amplifies the fictional but resonant narrative of a professor’s private life becoming fodder for public consumption. The film underscores the fine line between personal freedom and societal expectations, leaving audiences to ponder the ethical implications of such intrusion. Moreover, colleges and universities are not the holy grails of ethics and morals that some might idealise them to be. While institutions may espouse lofty principles, they, at their core, comprise human beings susceptible to biases and societal norms. The pursuit of knowledge does not immunise an institution from ethical lapses or the imposition of subjective moral codes.

Unwarranted Scrutiny

Academic freedom, a cornerstone of higher education, demands that educators have the liberty to explore and express ideas without fear of retribution for their personal choices. The richness of intellectual discourse thrives on diversity, which encompasses not only different schools of thought but also varied lifestyles. The very essence of academia lies in challenging preconceived notions, fostering critical thinking, and embracing a spectrum of perspectives. Attempting to mould professors into paragons of morality not only contradicts the principles of academic freedom but also stifles the vibrancy of intellectual exploration.

Furthermore, the arbitrary imposition of moral standards raises fundamental questions about the purpose of higher education. Should colleges and universities solely be institutions that impart knowledge within the confines of predetermined moral boundaries? Or should they be dynamic spaces where individuals are encouraged to question, challenge and evolve both intellectually and personally? The latter aligns more closely with the essence of academic freedom and the true spirit of education.

In conclusion, it is imperative to stand firmly in support of professors, acknowledging their right to live free from the shackles of unwarranted scrutiny. The incidents at Xavier’s College and Kerala underscore the urgent need for a paradigm shift within academia. True academic excellence cannot thrive in an environment rife with judgment and moral policing. Professors shouldn’t be subject to the criticism, opinion, or judgement of parents, students, fellow academicians and authorities outside of the classroom. Let us champion the cause of individual freedom, recognising that professors, as agents of knowledge, deserve the same rights to personal lives as anyone else. It’s time to liberate academia from the burden of unwarranted moral scrutiny and uphold the true spirit of intellectual pursuit.