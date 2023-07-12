Opinion: No one solution for plastics

Current efforts are focused mainly on recycling or disposing of plastic but incentives are needed to replace them with environmentally friendly options

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Thu - 13 July 23

By AS Kumar

Plastic pollution can have devastating impacts on our ecosystems and wildlife, our health and well-being, and the global economy. Globally, of the around 430 million tonnes of plastic produced in a year, two-thirds are short-lived products that soon become waste. Yet, current commitments made by governments and industry will reduce the annual volume of plastic flowing into the ocean only by 8% by 2040.

Plastic pollution’s social and economic costs reach up to $600 billion per year. Plastic production has surged over the past 50 years and is expected to double over the next 20 years. If no action is taken, plastic pollution is set to triple by 2060. For this reason, it is important to transition to a healthier, more economically viable circular economy at the earliest.

$4.5 trillion in Savings

The global trade in plastics has expanded to more than $1 trillion annually. Widespread plastic waste results in damage to ecosystems and human health worth $300 billion to $600 billion a year as per reports. A shift to a circular economy by 2040 could create more than $4.5 trillion in savings. It would also reduce GHGs (greenhouse gasses) by 25% and create 7 lakh additional jobs, predominantly in developing countries and improve livelihoods for millions of workers in the informal sector, mainly in developing countries.

An estimated 19-23 million tonnes of plastic leak into aquatic ecosystems annually. Plastic pollution has devastating effects on a wide array of organisms in our seas, rivers and land. The production of plastic is one of the most energy-intensive manufacturing processes in the world.

As per assessments in 2019, plastic generated 1.8 billion tonnes of GHGs — 3.4% of the global total — with 90% of those emissions coming from plastic production and conversion of fossil fuels. Most plastics originate from fossil fuels and the plastic industry accounts for 6% of global oil consumption. The level of GHG emissions associated with the production, use and disposal of conventional fossil fuel-based plastics is forecast to grow to 19% of global GHG emissions by 2040. This is particularly an issue with single-use plastics as 98% of single-use plastic products are produced from fossil fuels or “virgin” feedstock.

Burning Plastic Waste

Additionally, due to inefficient waste management infrastructure, 40% of the world’s garbage is burnt, 12% of which consists of plastic. Burning plastic waste has multiple health impacts, including increasing the risk of heart disease and aggravating respiratory problems. The packaging sector is the world’s largest generator of single-use plastic waste. Approximately 36% of all plastic produced is for packaging.

Plastic is found in everything, from cars and electronics to medical devices and children’s toys including chemical additives that can leach out and affect the health of animals and plants. Plastic used in the consumer goods industry causes an estimated $75 billion in environmental damage per year. Common construction materials, such as floors, pipes, make up around 35% of total plastic use.

Approximately 100 billion tonnes of waste from the industry is generated yearly and about 35% is sent to landfill. Plastic is used extensively in farming and agricultural systems. Around 12.5 million tonnes of plastic products are used in plant and animal production, and 37.3 million tonnes in food packaging per year. An estimated 20% of all plastic in the ocean comes from fishing, shipping and recreation. More than 45 million kg of plastic from industrial fishing gear alone enters the ocean.

The world is producing and consuming more textiles than ever before. About 60% of the material made into clothing is plastic. When clothing is washed, the pieces shed tiny microfibers – a form of microplastics. Laundry alone causes around 5 lakh tonnes to be released into the ocean every year, the equivalent of almost 3 billion polyester shirts. Tourism is a big contributor to the global plastic pollution crisis. Eight out of 10 tourists visit coastal areas, adding to the 8 million tonnes of plastic that enter the ocean every year. Cars are made up of around 30% of plastic components. But most of this goes to landfill as it is made from low-cost virgin polymers.

Systemic Change

Circularity in plastics requires the simultaneous acceleration of three market shifts: reuse, recycling, reorienting and diversifying plastic to more sustainable alternatives. Current efforts are focused mainly on recycling or otherwise disposing of plastic but significant efforts are also needed to eliminate harmful plastics. Innovation and incentives are needed to replace them with environmentally friendly options. Much of this will need to come from governments. And while there has been a rise in the legislation banning plastic bags, there needs to be systemic change in the way we produce, consume and keep plastic in the economy.

Several initiatives have gained momentum over the last few years, but much more progress is needed, including reducing plastic production and consumption; transforming the whole value chain; efficient, transparent and agile legislation, and more effective monitoring systems to identify plastic sources, scale and fate while shifting to circular approaches.

There is no one solution, but many that must happen simultaneously and immediately. Consumer pressure is key but real action needs to come from companies, investors, lawmakers and governments. Transitioning to circular approaches and plastic alternatives is critical. Addressing plastic pollution requires a systemic change, with actions across the lifecycle that address its root causes rather than its symptoms. As plastic pollution is a global problem, solving it requires a global approach. Each stakeholder has to fight to curb the plastic menace.

