Steel Banks by SHGs to address plastic pollution in Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 04:40 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Sirivennela Patanna Mahila Samakhya set up Steel Bank in Khammam to provide stainless steel utensils for hire for cooking and serving food at functions. 21KM2: Mayor P Neeraja inspects stainless steel utensils procured for Steel Bank by Mahatma Gandhi Pattana Mahila Samakhya in Khammam.

Khammam: With an objective to address the menace of plastic pollution caused during celebrations at function halls, Steel Banks are being set up involving women Self Help Groups in Khammam district.

Steel Banks function on the lines of tent houses that provide stainless steel utensils for cooking and serving food at marriages, birthday celebrations and other events where there is a large gathering of families and friends. The Steel Banks are being set up under the aegis of Khammam district Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), the Telangana government’s nodal agency for urban poverty alleviation.

Speaking to Telangana Today, MEPMA District Mission Coordinator S Sujatha informed that two Steel Banks were established under Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits recently. Plans were afoot to establish 10 more units next month.

They are being operated by Mahatma Gandhi Pattana Mahila Samakhya and Sirivennela Pattana Samakhya under which a few women self-help groups (SHGs) have come together in setting up the units. The Sirivennela unit has been made operational on Wednesday and other one will be launched in a couple of days. Each unit procured required material spending around Rs 1.50 lakh to serve 500 persons at a time, she said.

The Steel Banks will provide stainless steel food serving platters (plates), tumbler glasses for serving water and tea, sweet cups, spoons and others on hire to individuals as well as function halls. A price list has been prepared for the purpose, Sujatha informed.

There are 6500 SHGs in urban areas in Khammam district, including 4500 SHGs under KMC limits. Based on the response to the Steel Banks in Khammam units will be established in Madhira, Sathupalli and Wyra municipalities.

The Steel Banks have been set up at the directions of CDMA and MEPMA Mission Director, Pamela Satpathy as using disposable plastic plates, glasses and spoons has become an environmental issue, she added.

Similarly, Steel Bank has been set up at Paloncha in Kothagudem district by Amma Deevena Mahila Pattana Samakhya. The unit will made operational in a couple of days, informed the district MEPMA PD G Raghu.