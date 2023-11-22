Opinion: Owning mistakes works wonders

People who acknowledge their mistakes and take lessons from them show a growth mindset when faced with failure

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:57 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

By Viiveck Verma

In a less-than-perfect world, we all make mistakes. Ranging from lapses in judgement to jumping to conclusions to acting with incomplete information, it is the most human phenomenon to make errors, particularly against the chaotic and unforgiving circumstances of today.

While it is common to make mistakes, it is what we do with our follies that makes all the difference. In the world of work, most importantly, mistakes have to be accounted for and running away from responsibility can cause hurdles to the larger quest the organisation has embarked upon. I argue that the most effective and straightforward way to deal with mistakes in professional settings is to own them. Let us explore how this deceptively simple but time-tested strategy works wonders for professionalism.

We may begin by acknowledging that the pressure to impress in a competitive world and the fear of embarrassment and reproach can hinder us from taking stock of our mistakes and owning them. Why declare a mistake to be yours when you can circumvent the spiral of accountability and possible admonition by making excuses?

Ethical Response

A responsible and ethical response to this tempting proposition lies in the fundamentals of productivity and credibility. There is no room for self-improvement when you shy away from acknowledging mistakes and if you don’t work on yourself, you are more likely to make the same mistakes again. Upon being discovered, you will not just be blamed in harsher ways and face difficult repercussions, your reliability will also be diminished in major ways.

On the other hand, accepting responsibility for one’s errors shows accountability. It denotes a realisation that one’s actions have repercussions and that every team member contributes significantly to the success of the group. A toxic work environment is created as a result of the prevalence of blame-shifting and lack of accountability. When people admit their mistakes, constructive problem-solving is made possible. The emphasis shifts to correcting the error and coming up with preventative measures rather than wasting time and jeopardising relationships through blaming. This proactive strategy improves operational efficacy overall by not only resolving immediate problems but also preventing similar mistakes from happening again.

The capacity to admit mistakes powerfully improves one’s reputation and credibility in the grand scheme of a career. Not only are professionals who are honest about their mistakes considered sincere and reliable, but many opportunities for teamwork, leadership positions and career advancement may result from this favourable reputation. Thanks to your history of accepting responsibility and learning from their mistakes you are more likely to be given significant projects by employers.

Fosters Resilience

Most importantly, owning your mistakes also fosters resilience. People who acknowledge their mistakes and take lessons from them show a growth mindset when faced with failure. They see obstacles as chances for growth and learning, encouraging adaptability in the constantly changing professional environment. In today’s cutthroat economy, where businesses are frequently disrupted and experts are expected to expertly navigate uncharted territory, this resilience is a prized quality.

To think of an example, if you are not very comfortable with using a particular spreadsheet application and have made entries in hard-to-decipher ways, without familiarising yourself with the software in a bid to meet certain goals for a day, hiding and repeating this will not just lead to a scandalous revelation with a pernicious impact on your job and reputation but can also make you invest in constant self-evasion, which can compromise your professionalism, since you will be oriented towards hiding things and not speaking the truth.

On the other hand, if you choose to report this error to colleagues and superiors, the mistake can be rectified and the problem can be solved before it takes a dangerous form. In the process, not only will you learn a useful skill but also gain trustworthiness from your coworkers, while developing a strong and resilient mindset to accept feedback and help and deal with future irregularities.

This beneficial approach has to be put into practice in a mindful and vigilant way. Practically speaking, owning your mistakes necessitates a multi-faceted strategy. Without hesitation or deliberation, it starts with an immediate admission of error. Quickly admitting the error shows sincerity and stops the problem from getting from bad to worse. People should then look at the underlying causes of the error, such as misunderstanding, a lack of knowledge, or incorrect assumptions.

Preventing Mistakes

The next step i.e., the development of preventive measures to prevent future mistakes depends heavily on this analysis. Additionally, it’s crucial to inform the pertinent stakeholders of the lessons learned from the error. This openness promotes a culture of ongoing improvement within the company as well as personal growth, and drives home the message that you and the organisation are both committed to worthy standards of excellence.

Finally, it is necessary to understand that our professional lives are part of our personhood and have a deep impact on the psychological and social aspects of our existence. How we work is informed by and informs our core values, and the ways in which we lead our lives and attain self-fulfilment. Owning your mistakes is a most virtuous experience in this regard, as it eliminates all possible hurdles in the pursuit of liking, loving and nurturing yourself. Once there is nothing to hold your conscience captive, you can attend to your needs and emerge a healthier person and consequently, a better and more productive professional in the process.

On the whole, we must remember that owning our mistakes, particularly in the non-private professional realm, attests to our ethical strength, resilience of character and commitment to the betterment of the organisation. It is the antidote to weakness, for it embraces human vulnerabilities and fallibilities in a social setting, giving us room to breathe and work on our problems proudly and responsibly. Simultaneously, it catalyses a culture of transparency, communication and ceaseless advancement, which should be the hallmark of all professional regimes. So, the next time you make a mistake, turn it into an empowering opportunity, leaving behind a legacy worthy of emulation.