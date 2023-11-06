Opposition forces colluding with each other to defeat BRS: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said though the opposition parties were colluding with each other indirectly, they were no match for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao asserted that the BRS would secure a hat-trick victory in Telangana after November 30, the polling day for the Assembly elections. He said though the opposition parties were colluding with each other indirectly, they were no match for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Senior Congress leader Nagesh Mudiraj joined the BRS and was welcomed into the party fold by Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday. Several other Congress leaders from Hyderabad city, especially the Musheerabad Assembly segment, also accompanied Nagesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister reminded that the Congress and the TDP had entered into an unholy alliance to form the “Maha Kootami” during the 2018 Assembly elections. “For the forthcoming elections, the Congress has joined forces with those who opposed Telangana formation once again. Apart from the TDP, the YSRTP led by YS Sharmila is also extending support to the Congress,” he said.

Harish Rao highlighted Telangana‘s achievements under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He emphasised that the State has been free from curfews and drought for the last nine and half years. He urged the people to consider the potential risks of trusting Congress which is known for false promises.

He said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to empower the Mudiraj and Gangaputra communities both politically and socio-economically.

